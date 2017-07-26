Witnesses, loved ones demand answers in deadly hit-and-run crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – People living in Ocean View are demanding answers after a driver hit and killed a local woman last Friday.

According to witnesses, 54-year-old Erica Zankli was riding her bicycle on East Ocean View Avenue when a silver two-door pickup truck crashed into her shortly before 10:30 p.m.

“It’s just a sad case,” said Cynthia Winfield, a witness.

Winfield told 10 On Your Side she had just returned home when she heard the impact and saw Zankli propelled into the air.

“She was just minding her business riding her bike, for [the driver] to hit her that far, you know, to make her land 20 feet and kill her… he was going pretty fast.”

Witnesses reportedly ran to help Zankli, who was lifeless on the road with her bike beside her.

Winfield said the driver of the truck initially stopped, but later fled.

“Once he seen how she was, he pulled off,” Winfield said. “Pedestrians were trying to block him from fleeing off. He was gonna run over the pedestrians!”

Zankli was pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, a makeshift memorial was resting there on the sidewalk.

10 On Your Side reached one of the victim’s sons, Zachary Cantonwine, by phone. He said his mom had been going through a lot at the time of her death, and was trying to make ends meet.

Yet, Cantonwine said his mother “lived every day positively, with a good outlook.”

He said she found joy in simple things – a piece of dark chocolate after dinner, nights out at the Melting Pot, and, most of all, riding her bike.

“She loved that bike,” he said.

An online fundraiser was launched to benefit the family.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if police have any suspects.

Witnesses said that some cars chased after the driver who struck Zankli. He was described to 10 On Your Side as a white male with dreadlocks.

“I hope something can be found out,” said neighbor Regina McCall, who frequently saw Zankli riding her bike in Ocean View.

“I cannot believe it,” she said of the crash. “I’m astounded.”