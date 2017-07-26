Warrants reveal new info on Williamsburg shooting, barricade suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Arrest warrants filed have revealed new information surrounding the suspect of a shooting and barricade situation in Williamsburg.

Michael Sean Taylor was arrested Tuesday after he barricaded himself inside of Ebby’s body shop on Second Street.

Taylor barricaded himself inside the shop after shooting one the employees multiple times, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The arresting deputy’s statement in arrest warrants filed Tuesday reveals more information about the alleged encounter between Taylor and the shooting victim.

Taylor went to the body shop at 9 a.m. Tuesday, approached an employee and demanded to see an employee called Joey the painter (Joseph St. Clair), according to the warrants.

Taylor then fired a handgun near the shop’s entrance and told the employee he would kill him if did not take him to St. Clair, according to the warrants.

The documents allege Taylor followed the employee into the building where they encountered the shop’s owner. He then is alleged to have forced both of them to the garage portion of the shop at gunpoint.

Taylor is said to have again fired his gun — this time toward a vehicle — and threatened to kill them both if they did not take him to St. Clair so that he could kill him.

The two then led Taylor to another part of the garage where St. Clair was working, according to the warrants.

Taylor is alleged to have shot St. Clair in the stomach, causing him to fall to the floor. He continued to fire at St. Clair, striking him multiple times, according to the documents.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday he was in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

According to the warrants, Taylor admitted in an interview with investigators to shooting St. Clair and firing a gun inside the shop. He told investigators he got up that morning, grabbed two of his handguns and a shotgun, and went to Ebby’s intending to shoot St. Clair.

He also reportedly said in the interview that he hopes St. Clair dies.

The warrants show Taylor has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, shooting inside an occupied building, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of abduction and malicious wounding.

Taylor was arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Look for more coverage on this story later today.