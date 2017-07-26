Virginia Beach swimming advisory includes First Landing State Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the Cape Henry area of Virginia Beach.

The advisory affects the beach between Fort Story and Starfish Road, including First Landing State Park. Health officials say testing of the water in that area showed bacteria levels are higher than state standards.

“The coastal waters of Virginia are generally very clean, and we test them weekly from May through September,” said Heidi Kulberg, M.D., director of the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health. “On the occasions when waters fail to meet the standards, we need to protect public health by letting residents and visitors know.”

Signs are posted on the beach between Fort Story and Starfish Road to alert visitors to the advisory.

Health officials will continue testing the water and when bacteria levels return to normal, the signs will be removed.

Another swimming advisory was issued Tuesday for Guard Shore Beach in Accomack County as well.

Swimming advisories issued 7/26/17 for Guard Shore

Beach @AccomackCounty – bacteria results exceed safe levels — VDH Beach Monitoring (@VDHBeach) July 26, 2017

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.