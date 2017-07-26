Virginia ABC opening new store in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk will soon welcome a new ABC store.

The city’s fifth ABC store, located at 1457 North Main Street in the Suffolk Shopping Center, will hold a grand opening celebration at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3.

The community is invited to attend the grand opening, where there will be remarks, a ribbon cutting, store tours and refreshments. The first 25 customers will receive a complimentary gift.

“The agency’s continued retail expansion shows its commitment to excellent customer service,” Virginia ABC Commissioner Judy Napier said. “We are excited to provide more opportunities for patrons to responsibly enjoy the thousands of products offered in stores and online.”

The 1,500 square foot store will sell 580 items, including 140 vodkas, 80 bourbon items, 80 brandy items, 55 gin items and 24 tequila items.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the release, there will be six employees to help customers find the drinks of their choice, and the store manager may change the store’s drink selections to meet customers’ demands.