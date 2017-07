SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was displaced Tuesday by a townhouse fire in Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Legends Way in the Harbourview South Villa neighborhood at 7:43 a.m. Crews got to the scene at 7:50 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a kitchen fire.

The fire was marked under control at 8:10 a.m. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is helping the person who was displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.