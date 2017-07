HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for the person who robbed a Chanello’s Pizza earlier this week.

Police say the robbery happened shortly before midnight on Monday at the Chanello’s on Kecoughtan Road.

An investigation found a suspect implied he had a gun and got away with cash. Police say there is no surveillance footage or photos of the incident at this time.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything.