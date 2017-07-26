7 taken to hospital in Chesapeake gas leak

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Seven people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after Chesapeake firefighters responded to a gas leak.

Chesapeake fire officials say crews were called to 912 Hollowell Lane, just off Greenbriar Parkway, around 7:30 a.m. for a compressed natural gas leak.

Officials say the leak has since been secured.

Eight city employees complained of symptoms from the leak and were evaluated at the scene — and seven were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

