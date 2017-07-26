Reaction to Trump announcement to bar transgender people from military

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local group and state leaders are reacting after President Donald Trump said on Twitter transgender people would be barred from serving in the military.

In a storm of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump said made the decision after consulting with “generals and military experts.”

Hampton Roads Pride issued a lengthy statement on the president’s announcement. Hampton Roads Pride president Michael Berlucchi said in the statement:

All people have something unique to offer in the service of their country and should be afforded an equal opportunity to do so. Many thousands of people who are transgender currently serve the U.S. military openly and honorably; a policy that would prevent people who are transgender from serving their country would be damaging to military readiness, human dignity, and equality. Contrary to being a “disruption,” allowing the most number of qualified individuals to serve, including those who identify as transgender, is a force multiplier. Transgender service members place their lives on the line in service of the United States every day. They deserve our respect, appreciation, and support.”

The CEO of the LGBT Life Center, Stacie Walls-Beegle, issued the following statement:

It is clear that this administration has no intent to protect LGBTQ Americans, despite what the President has said in the past. The time for lip-service is over. People in this country, including – as we saw today – people that serve in our military, can be fired just for being transgender. They can be denied housing or be evicted just for being transgender. People in our community woke up this morning to find out they don’t have a job, their boss doesn’t support them, and they don’t know what their future looks like. It’s terrifying, it’s wrong, and it’s dishonorable.”

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe blasted Trump’s announcement in a tweet of his own.

.@realDonaldTrump the military isn't a platform for your backward anti-LGBT agenda. Let's welcome all who want to serve, not discriminate. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 26, 2017

Sen. Tim Kaine also chimed in on Twitter, questioning whether Trump talked with military leaders before making the announcement.

