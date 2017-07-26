Pungo development proposal has some neighbors on edge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — There is outrage in Pungo over plans for a potential development. Neighbors think it will add to congestion and flooding. The city said if anything, it should help flooding and at this point, it’s a tentative proposal.

To Elinor Cannon, the corner of Princess Anne and Indiana River feels like a crossroads between Pungo’s past and future.

“I wanna stand up for Pungo and protect it,” she said.

Cannon wants to protect it from a new proposed development. The plans for Pungo Ridge are so tentative that the land where they may eventually sit hasn’t even been rezoned.

“People move to Pungo to get away from this and you’re going to add to it,” Cannon said.

Other neighbors have concerns beyond overcrowding. This spring, the area experienced flooding from winds.

Gay King has lived in her home for 20 years off Indian River Road. She thinks more houses will add to the problem.

“The whole water table down here rises when we have storms. I just don’t believe you can engineer water to go somewhere where there is more water,” King said.

10 On Your Side took that flooding concern to Deputy City Manager Tom Leahy.

“For any properties to develop, they have to go through an analysis to demonstrate as they develop this property, they won’t create problems for downstream property owners,” Leahy said.

Leahy explained the city is already reviewing drainage in the area. If Pungo Ridge is officially proposed, the city will have the developer show their solution for dealing with rising water.

“We would plug that into our model and then we would be able to see how well that development would impact storm water and what impacts it would or would not create downstream,” he said.

Neighbors in Pungo will continue organizing. They have petition already online.

10 On Your Side talked with one of the developers by phone, Bill DeSteph. He said this project is aimed to reduce flooding in a nearby neighborhood, Asheville Park. Pungo Ridge would take the water from Asheville Park and run it into a retention pond or lake.

DeSteph added his proposal will keep all of their stormwater and run off from going further down into other neighborhoods.