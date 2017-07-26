Portsmouth conducting mosquito spraying the next two nights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth has scheduled mosquito spraying to take place over the next two nights in various places across the city.
City officials say the Mosquito Control Division will conduct truck fogging beginning at 8 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Beekeepers are being advised to cover their bees while the spraying is conducted. People with allergies should stay inside.
Here is Wednesday’s spraying schedule:
Routes 4 and 5 — Park Manor, Mayflower Park, Elizabeth Manor, Hodges Ferry, Manor View, City Park, Simonsdale, Hodges Manor, Collinswood, Hattonsville
Route 6 — Cavalier Manor, Crystal Lake
Route 7 — Truxtun, Highland Biltmore, Bide-A-Wee, Loxley Place, Fairview Heights, Cradock
Thursday’s schedule includes:
Route 1 — Churchland West, Peachtree, Long Point, Bishops Green, Hidden Cove, Southampton, River Shores, Merrifields, Edgefield, Brandon Square, Windmill Shores
Route 2 — Laurel Park, Ebony Heights, Edgewood Park, Siesta Gardens, Belvedere, Pinecroft, Westmoreland, Sweetbriar, Sterling Point
Route 3 — Castle Heights, Hunters Point, River Point, Hatton Point, Westwood, Carney Farm, Pinehurst, Green Acres
Officials are reminding residents to prevent eliminate mosquito-breeding areas by getting rid of standing water.