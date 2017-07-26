Police: Women found wallet, used credit cards in store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two women who found a wallet in a store parking lot and used the credit cards inside.

Officials say the incident occurred on June 23.

A person reported dropping their wallet in a convenience store parking lot located in the 2100 block of Starmount Parkway.

Police say the suspects were seen on the store’s surveillance camera picking up the wallet, entering the store and using the victim’s credit card to purchase merchandise.

The women left the area in a green minivan.

If you have information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.