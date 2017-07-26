Police: Armed suspects steal money, cigarettes from Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are looking for three suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint earlier this week.

According to police, a robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven on Old Buckroe Road.

An investigation found three people wearing masks went into the store, pulled out guns and demanded money and cigarettes. They ran from the store toward Atlantic Avenue.

A surveillance image of the suspects was released Wednesday.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this robbery.