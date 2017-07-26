One person injured in Godwin Blvd. crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person had to go to the hospital after a crash in Suffolk Wednesday.

The accident on Godwin Boulevard where it intersects with Hillpoint Boulevard happened around 11:45 a.m.

Traffic was briefly diverted while the scene was cleared, according to a city spokesperson. All lanes reopened at 1:10 p.m.

Images from the scene show one of the vehicles with extensive front end damage, while the other came to a rest on its side on a sidewalk.

The person who went to the hospital reportedly has non life-threatening injuries.