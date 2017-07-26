Newport News woman accused of assaulting father, daughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been accused of assaulting a father and daughter earlier this week.

Police say officers were called to Jefferson Avenue Monday afternoon for a reported assault.

The officers found multiple people outside yelling others inside an apartment. Police say an investigation found there was a dispute between two familieis.

Witnesses at the scene reported that 42-year-old Misty Dobson assaulted a 25-year-old Williamsburg woman, kicking and pulling her hair.

Dobson is also accused of spraying the woman’s father, a 47-year-old Newport News man, with pepper spray.

Police say Dobson was determined to be the primary aggressor in this incident.

She is facing two counts of malicious injury by caustic substance, fire or explosive.

It is unclear what may have led up to the dispute.