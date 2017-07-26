Multiple injuries reported in crash at Va. Beach intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday morning following a crash at a Virginia Beach intersection.

Dispatch said the call came in at 8:17 a.m. for a multi-vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Shelton Road.

Eight people were reported to have non life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

Images from the scene show one of the vehicles on its roof as a result of the crash.

