Mid-Summer Fantasy In The Park, DJ Pauly D in Hampton Roads + More!

Sunday, July 30: Beach Bash @ Paradise Ocean Club

Get ready to experience the hottest beach party happening this summer! Z104 is taking over the Paradise Ocean Club with their 2nd annual summer beach bash! Guess who’s hosting? DJ Pauly D! You may remember him from the hit MTV series “Jersey Shore,” and now he’s headed to Hampton Roads. Guests will enjoy a private beach, drinks, food and tons more! The musical lineup continues with DJ Joe Fu, DJ Julian Rivera and live music from Virginia’s own Cheap Thrills! Z104’s Summer Beach Bash is this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Paradise Ocean Club. Tickets start at $20.

Saturday, July 29: Mid-Summer Fantasy Theatre in the Park, Greco Allusion @ Town Point Park



This next event will have you dressing up in your best toga! Midsummer Fantasy Festival is happening this weekend for one day only. This year’s theme is Greco allusion! The festival will feature a variety of unique entertainment, children’s activities, craft brews, wines and gourmet specialty food selections. Audiences will become part of the story, as the The Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk State University Theatre Company and Old Dominion University transform Town Point Park. Experience the magic for yourself this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Town Point Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, July 28: Grease @ T.C.C Roper

Grease is the word, and this weekend is going to be packed with summer lovin’. The Hurrah Players have done it again! These talented performers will take the stage at the TCC Roper Center to showcase one of our favorite movie-musicals! The whole gang will have us hopelessly devoted. The Pink ladies will bring the sass, not to mention the T-Birds with their ‘can’t miss’ grease lightning performance! This is a high-energy show that brings the film to life before your eyes! Don’t miss “Grease,” performed by the Hurrah Players this Friday through Sunday! Times vary and tickets start at $20. Visit Wavy.com to get more info!