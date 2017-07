HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A man accused of trying to break into cars in Hampton last month was arrested in Virginia Beach.

Police released video on June 19 showing a man attempt to open car doors off of Middle Road.

Police believe Miquael Matt is that man. Beach Police picked him up on July 13 on outstanding warrants out of Hampton.

According to Hampton Police, Matt has been charged with seven counts entering a vehicle, one count trespassing and one count of petit larceny.