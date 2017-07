WASHINGTON (AP) — Hospital: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged month after shooting, beginning rehabilitation.

Courtesy of @MedStarWHC: Majority Whip Scalise has begun a period of intensive inpatient rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/S6HcOfJZeh — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 26, 2017

