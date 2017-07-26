Hampton restaurant abruptly closes, leaving employees jobless

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A restaurant that had been open seven years closed its doors this week without warning, leaving employees looking for new jobs.

A young woman told 10 On Your Side she worked for the company and found out through an email message Tuesday the business was closed.

“At first it was just kind of blind-siding,” 22-year-old Sydney Casanares told our Brandi Cummings. “We found out yesterday morning through our employee website where everyone communicates. They sent us an email out.”

Casanares showed 10 On Your Side the short message telling employees the Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Hampton was closed. Her job that was helping pay off school loans was over after a year and a half.

“It just happened so quickly for everyone. For me, it wasn’t so much like breathtaking. I wasn’t angry, I was just really sad,” Casanares said.

10 On Your Side has learned Abuelo’s opened in Hampton seven years ago.

The city’s Economic Development Director Leonard Sledge calls its closing a loss.

“It’s always a concern when people don’t have an opportunity to earn a living to provide for themselves and their families,” Sledge said.

Sledge said seeing a business close is a sign of change. That’s something happening citywide.

“There are lots of new opportunities, new businesses opening in the City of Hampton and Coliseum Central and in other pockets of the city as well,” he said.

Sledge noted the site of the now demolished Macy’s store in Town Center. It will one day be a 120-room hotel.

As of right now, it is unclear what will replace the Abuelo’s restaurant, but Sledge said he plans to work with Town Center owners to find a new tenant.

“While we are sad to see businesses go, we are also very aggressive in our back fill those properties as well,” Sledge said.

Casanares told Cummings employees were told they’d get the next two paychecks. She confirmed that she received one Wednesday.

10 On Your Side reached out to Abuelo’s. Management released the following statement Wednesday evening:

The Abuelo’s Hampton restaurant has closed. Unfortunately, this location was under performing and the decision was made to terminate the lease in accordance with its terms. We have provided letters of recommendation to all employees, as well as offered assistance with other possible employment opportunities at our Abuelo’s restaurant in Chesapeake or at other local restaurant establishments. Abuelo’s Hampton is very appreciative of its employees’ dedication over the years, and we are thankful to our guests for their loyal support and patronage.”