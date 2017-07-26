Grease Is The Word

The Hurrah Players have done it again! This weekend is going to be packed with summer lovin’. We chatted with the musical’s leading ladies, Amahri Edwards and Mariah Moss (Sandy Dumbrowski) and got the scoop from Ben Branigan (Danny Zuko) about the show!

These talented performers will take the stage July 28-July 30 to showcase one of our favorite movie-musicals and the whole gang will have you hopelessly devoted. The Pink ladies will bring the sass, not to mention the T-Birds with their ‘can’t miss’ Grease Lightning performance!

GREASE will play the T.C.C. Roper Performing Arts Center located on 340 Granby St. in downtown Norfolk with both student and public performances.

The performance for student groups is July 28 at 10:00am. Tickets are $7 per person and must be purchased in advance via 757-627-5437 or www.hurrahplayers.com