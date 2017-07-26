Fire destroys RV in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A recreational vehicle went up in flames Wednesday in downtown Suffolk.

Fire crews were called to South Main Street and Granby Street at 1:59 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene at 2:05 p.m. to see heavy fire coming from the RV.

The fire didn’t spread to any nearby areas and was marked under control at 2:12 p.m. Dominion Energy responded to the scene to inspect a line.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the RV’s engine was running when the fire started, but the vehicle wasn’t in operation. Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.