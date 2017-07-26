Drug investigation results in 50 indictments in Virginia

ACCOMACK, Va. (AP) – Authorities say 50 people have been indicted after a 16-month undercover drug investigation in Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The indictments are the result of “Operation Firecracker” conducted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force. The task force consists of members of the Accomack and Northampton County Sheriff’s Offices and Virginia State Police.

The task force says the investigation ended in 50 indictments on drug-related charges in Accomack and Northampton County. The suspects face charges including distribution of heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs.

Authorities are still looking for three of the suspects. The task force says they are 26-year-old Devon Hinmon of Atlantic, 34-year-old Dewayne Walker of Painter and 39-year-old Andrew Cornell Johnson of Exmore.

