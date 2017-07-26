Drainage project to close parts of Mount Trashmore trail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Parts of the Mount Trashmore multi-use trail will be closed between July 31 and Aug. 20 due to construction.

According to a release from Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation, crews will complete a drainage project at the southeast end of the lake next to Independence Boulevard.

The project will improve drainage and relieve minor flooding in neighborhoods across from the construction site, including parts of Larkspur subdivision.

A section of the trail will be closed, preventing hikers from making a full loop. Runners, bikers and walkers will be rerouted and a safety fence will be installed around the construction site.