Counting Kindness – Wrestling with Purpose

Over the weekend, 60 wrestling teams from Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania came together in New Kent County to participate in a very special tournament. The tournament served as a fundraiser for the family of a fallen hero, Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter. He was killed in the line of duty Memorial Day weekend in Richmond.

Wrestling played a big role in Walter’s life. He was a coach, and local teams who knew him felt it was important to take part.

About 300 teams competed in the Mike Walter Benefit Tournament. That amount of participation made this bigger than a normal “in season” tournament. With all of the donations, raffles and concessions, organizers are hoping to collect about $10,000 for the Walter family. All proceeds will go to his wife and three children.