NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — An accident on the South Virginia Dare Trail has closed the street in the area of the Nags Head’s Town Hall.

Town officials posted to Facebook Wednesday morning that the roads closed from Epstein Street south to Bay Meadow Drive.

Residents are being advised to use South Croatan Highway until around 11-11:30 a.m.

