W&M picked 7th in CAA preseason poll, JMU picked first

(WAVY) – William & Mary was picked to finish in 7th place in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason football poll which was announced on Tuesday.

Head coach Jimmye Laycock is back for his 38th season and he has a new offensive coordinator, D.J Mangus.

Laycock and Mangus will be tasked with finding a replacement for quarterback Steve Cluley who has graduated. Five QB’s will be in contention when summer practice opens, including true freshman Shon Mitchell, the record-setting quarterback from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake.

Laycock is not only impressed with Mitchell’s ability on the field, but off the field, too.

“For him to come in here, graduate high school in December, start at William and Mary in January, to go through spring ball to have to learn all that and still do extremely well in the classroom speaks a lot about his ability and his maturity,” Laycock said. “I’ve been very impressed and we’ll see how he goes. He’s going to be right in the middle of the competition.”

The Tribe opens the season on the road against the University of Virginia.

CAA Predicted Order of Finish:

1) James Madison

2) Richmond

3) Villanova

4) New Hampshire

5) Delaware

6) Albany

7) William & Mary

8) Stony Brook

9) Maine

10) Towson

11) Elon

12) Rhode Island