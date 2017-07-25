Winning lottery tickets purchased in Williamsburg, Richmond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two lucky winners won $1 million over the weekend in the Virginia Lottery’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

A $1 million ticket was purchased in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing at Terrace Grocery on Penniman Road in Williamsburg, the Virginia Lottery said in a release.

A winning ticket worth $1 million was also bought in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing at Corner Mart on West Broad Street in Richmond.

Each ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the final number.

The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 18,492,204. The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

Friday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 18-31-36-50-74 with a Mega Ball of 10. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 5-32-44-53-60 with a Powerball of 9.

Neither ticket has been claimed and the winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The lottery recommends that the winners sign the tickets immediately and contact the Virginia Lottery when they are ready to claim their prizes.

Both stores where these tickets were purchased will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning tickets.