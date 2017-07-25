WalletHub: Virginia Beach ranks number one among big US cities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is one of the best big cities to live in, according to WalletHub.

The finance website’s analysts compared 62 of the largest U.S. cities based on 50 key indicators of attractiveness, including housing costs, home ownership rates, the percentage of the city’s population living below poverty level, income and even accessibility to businesses like coffee shops.

Key indicators were grouped into five categories: Affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Virginia Beach came out at number one in multiple categories, with the highest home ownership rates, the lowest crime rates and the lowest percentage of its population living below poverty level.

Miami ranked the lowest in home ownership, as well as Detroit, with the highest percentage of its population living below poverty level.