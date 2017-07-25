Virginia Beach police release 2016 crime report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department recently released its 2016 crime report.
The annual report breaks down crime statistics as compared to the year prior.
In 2016, the crime rate increased 1.1 percent, or by 119 crimes, when compared to 2015. Violent crimes made up seven perfect of the overall total. Compared to 2015, violent crimes spiked 10.1 percent.
Here’s a brief breakdown of the report:
Homicides (Total Criminal Homicides)
- 2015: 19
- 2016: 22
- Up 15.8 percent
Rapes
- 2015: 147
- 2016: 167
- Up 13.6 percent
Robberies
- 2015: 269
- 2016: 264
- Down 1.9 percent
Aggravated Assaults
- 2015: 236
- 2016: 286
- Up 21.2 percent
Burglaries
- 2015: 926
- 2016: 827
- Down 10.7 percent
Larcenies
- Total larcenies down 1.4 percent
- Auto larcenies up 6.6 percent
Motor Vehicle Thefts
- 2015: 402
- 2016: 457
- Up 13.7 percent
To see the full report from Virginia Beach police, click here.