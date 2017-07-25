Virginia Beach police release 2016 crime report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department recently released its 2016 crime report.

The annual report breaks down crime statistics as compared to the year prior.

In 2016, the crime rate increased 1.1 percent, or by 119 crimes, when compared to 2015. Violent crimes made up seven perfect of the overall total. Compared to 2015, violent crimes spiked 10.1 percent.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the report:

Homicides (Total Criminal Homicides)

2015: 19

2016: 22

Up 15.8 percent

Rapes

2015: 147

2016: 167

Up 13.6 percent

Robberies

2015: 269

2016: 264

Down 1.9 percent

Aggravated Assaults

2015: 236

2016: 286

Up 21.2 percent

Burglaries

2015: 926

2016: 827

Down 10.7 percent

Larcenies

Total larcenies down 1.4 percent

Auto larcenies up 6.6 percent

Motor Vehicle Thefts

2015: 402

2016: 457

Up 13.7 percent

To see the full report from Virginia Beach police, click here.