USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned to Norfolk Naval Station Tuesday morning.

The Truman just completed sea trials following a 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for the carrier.

The ship’s commanding officer, Capt. Ryan B. Scholl, and Mike Jennings, NNSY’s Truman Project Superintendent, discussed the work accomplished during the PIA.

The ship partnered with NNSY to complete the work ahead of schedule and under budget.

The Truman’s return to Norfolk Naval Station comes just two days after the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.

Look for more coverage on the Truman’s return tonight on WAVY News 10.