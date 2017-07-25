Trial set to start for man charged in fatal Gloucester shooting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A young man who is currently locked up and accused of murder is expected to have this day in court. The trial against Dijon Whitter is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon in Gloucester County.

Police say Whitter played a role in the shooting death of 18-year-old Josh Morrison in January of 2016, in the Ware Neck area of the county. Morrison was one of four victims shot in the incident.

According to court documents, police found Morrison dead in a car at the intersection of Ditchley Road and Gill Lane just after midnight.

Another teen and two other men were also hurt in the shooting. Police found the other three victims less than a mile away at the Nuttall’s Country Store.

All three of them survived and recovered from their injuries.

Whitter, 18 at the time, was arrested that afternoon and charged with several counts, including first-degree murder. His trial is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m.

