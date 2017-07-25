Trash takeover in Newport News lake

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Trash is taking over a lake in Newport News and residents have reached out to 10 On Your Side with their concerns. The city says this problem happens every summer, but residents say the cleanup isn’t cutting it.

Through her lens, Lauren Morris sees a lot — both animals and trash.

“Over the years, the trash has just overtaken it,” Morris said.

Morris grew up coming to Lake Biggins in Huntington Park, even bringing her kids there. But lately, the trash has come clearly into view.

Morris said, “It used to be just beautiful. It was clean, had more animal wildlife in it then.”

It’s a similar picture for Alison Street.

“I don’t want to bring my kids out here to play anymore because it’s so dirty,” Street said. “It’s just, it’s really sad looking.”

Street says she and multiple friends have reached out to the city and are frustrated by a lack of response.

10 On Your Side spoke with city officials. They say the trash is an annual problem in that lake. This year, it’s been harder for them to clean it up because the lake is also covered by a plant called primrose. Because of the heat, there’s more primrose this summer. So, the city is working to get rid of the primrose in sections before they’re able to get into the lake and clear the trash.

Street says she thinks that process isn’t happening fast enough.

“Recently there were dead turtles wrapped in plastic bags, still just floating in the water,” she said. “There is so much trash everywhere, they’re having to navigate around it.”

Street said they’re trying to organize community members to clean the trash. They have to go through the city Parks and Recreation Department, so they are still waiting to get the go-ahead.