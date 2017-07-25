State reaches settlement with Va. Beach open-end credit lender

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 600 consumers will get refunds and debt forgiveness, thanks to a settlement reached between the Office of Attorney General Mark Herring and locally based credit lender.

Herring’s office said in a news release Tuesday that Virginia Beach-based Alternative Finance Company, LLC offered short-term loans to Virginians.

The loans would have periodic interest rates as high as 240 percent in the form of open-end cash advances. This has operated under several names since 2009, including “Redial,” “First Dominion Finance,” and “Money & More.”

According to Herring’s office, Alternative Finance did not perform credit checks on its consumers, and allegedly imposed illegal charges on borrowers.

Per the agreement, more than $450,000 in debt will be forgiven.

Alternative Finance has agreed to refund a total of $14,000 to 180 consumer s who paid off loans during a first billing cycle — but were charged fees that violated the state’s finance statutes.

An additional 17,000 in interest forgiveness will be made available to 60 consumers who have open accounts with Alternative Finance.