See car crash stats where you live with new DMV map

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles recently added an interactive crash map to its website.

The new feature allows users to easily view information on crashes that happen locally — or anywhere across the state — and filter those crashes to street level. The data can also be narrowed down by year and by more than a dozen crash factors, such as speed, alcohol or texting.

“Educating drivers is an important part of crash prevention,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “This new feature allows Virginians to see where crashes occur most in their neighborhoods and the factors causing those crashes. With this information, you might use extra caution when traveling through a particular intersection or remind a new driver of the hazards of driving at an unsafe speed on a road near your home where speed-related crashes happen regularly.”

Learn more about crash data from the DMV here.