Restaurants to help raise money for Chesapeake fire victims

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WAVY) – Several restaurants are teaming up to help the victims of a devastating fire at the Chesapeake Crossing senior apartments earlier this month.

Six restaurants will donate proceeds from every meal to the United Way of South Hampton Roads to benefit the victims. Virginia Eats + Drinks Magazine is helping coordinate the effort.

Three people died and six people were hurt in the fire on July 20. Fire investigators say a lightning strike started it.

The following restaurants are participating in the fundraiser between Tuesday and Thursday.

BAKER’S CRUST will donate 10 percent of meal sales.

THE CUTTING EDGE CAFE will donate 10 percent of meal sales.

LOCKSIDE BAR AND GRILL will donate 10 percent of dinner sales.

OFF THE HOOK SEAFOOD RESTAURANT will donate 10 percent of dinner sales.

TASTE will donate 10 percent of lunch sales.

VINO ITALIAN BISTRO will donate 10 percent of dinner sales.