Residents can weigh-in on the future of VB City Hall this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ll have your chance to weigh-in on the future of Virginia Beach City Hall this week.

As we told you last month, the city officials want to upgrade by either renovating the current building, or moving to a new location. City Hall is in a near 50-year-old building, according to officials.

City officials originally proposed moving to Town Center, but that option is now off the table.

If you want to hear more about the plans — and voice your concerns — you have a few chances on Wednesday.

One is through a Facebook live event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person community meetings have been set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center and Municipal Center Building 19.

A fourth community discussion is set for Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westin Hotel Ballroom in Town Center.

