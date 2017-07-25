VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The 18th annual Red, White and Blue Youth Fishing Experience took place today.

The Virginia Beach Bluewater Fishing Club and Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office allowed 165 kids to have a day of fishing out on the Chesapeake Bay.

The event was free and meant to teach local kids fishing skills, boat safety, conservation and marine species identification before treating them to a fishing trip on the Chesapeake Bay.

According to Kathy Hieatt of Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the kids caught and released 1,246 fish. Altogether they measured to be a total of 9,440 inches.

A majority of the participants were children of first responders and military service members. The rest were referred by local organizations.