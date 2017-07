PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Irish sculptors Brendan Jamison and Mark Revels are touring the United States with sculptures made of sugar cubes. Its called the Know Your Sugar Tour, and was recently at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

The artists use sugar to start conversations and raise awareness about obesity, diabetes, diet and exercise.

We get the sweet details and a very important message in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.