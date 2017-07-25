REALLY Fat Cat up for adoption

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A really fat cat will be up for adoption in North Carolina… as soon as he loses some weight.

Mr. Handsome weighs a whopping 31 pounds. The average weight for a male cat is about 8 pounds. Mr. Handsome is a stray. He came to the Chatham County animal shelter recently, near Chapel Hill.

CLEAR THE SHELTER PROGRAM

Animal workers say so many people have expressed interest in adopting him, that they will raffle him off. But first he’s going on a diet. At 31 pounds, he can’t even fit into a regular kitty carrier. Vets say his previous owner overfeed him. Mr. Handsome likely suffers from some internal health issues.

