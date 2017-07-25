Rabid raccoon found near I-64 east on-ramp from Busch Gardens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials say a rabid raccoon was found near the Interstate 64 east on-ramp coming from Busch Gardens.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this animal is asked to contact the health department at 757-603-4277. Those who think their pets may have had contact with the raccoon are also asked to call. After hours, contact James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.

According to the health department, exposure can include bites, scratches or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth. Exposure also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.