CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two women who stole $2,500 in merchandise from a Chesapeake store.

It happened on May 20 and again on June 23 at a store in the 200 block of Hillcrest Parkway.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a white pickup truck with an extended cab.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Chesapeake Shoplifting Suspects Photo: Chesapeake police