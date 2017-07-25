Police: Clerk with knife scares off would-be robber in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a man who tried to rob a Newport News restaurant at gunpoint.

At 11:30 p.m., police say a man tried to rob Crown Fried Chicken, located at 11111 Jefferson Avenue.

According to police, the clerk came to register and noticed a man behind the counter, point a black and silver handgun. He demanded cash. The clerk grabbed a kitchen knife and the suspect then took off. He was seen running toward Harpersville Road.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a medium complexion, in his early to mid-20s, standing 6 feet tall with a skinny build.

If you know anything about this attempted robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.