Officers buy fans for woman with no AC, citizen repairs it for free

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Although temperatures may have been a little lower Tuesday than what we’ve seen over the past few days, there’s no question that it’s still hot outside.

The inside of any home can be even hotter without air. That was the case for one Suffolk woman — until some police officers stepped in to help.

The call came early Sunday at 2:30 a.m. A 76-year-old woman with medical challenges was inside her home with no air conditioning.

Tuesday, 10 On Your Side was the only television station to speak to the six officers who responded. Senior Police Officer Jay Burton, Senior Police Officer Shane Sukowaski, Officer Dave Wells, Officer Josie Hall and Officer Ryan Moore were there that day.

“Our concern at that point and time is first and foremost, her well-being and what can we do to help rectify the situation,” Senior Police Officer Jay Burton told WAVY’s Brandi Cummings.

Inside the woman’s home, temperatures were over 90 degrees.

For her privacy, 10 On Your Side is not identifying the house.

“We kind of looked at her situation there with her AC and saw that it’s not something we could fix that night,” Officer Ryan Moore said. “The only thing that we could really do for a temporary fix was just to get some fans for her.”

The officers purchased two fans and an ice pack. Their generosity is gaining widespread praise on the department’s Facebook page.

“I think it’s good for our community to see officers positively interact,” SPO Burton said.

One act of kindness led to another. After seeing the post, a Suffolk air conditioning repairman jumped to action.

“Knocked on the door, introduced myself, told her I was there to look at her air condition and of course, the first thing she says: ‘Well how much you gonna charge me?’ I said, ‘I’m not gonna charge you anything,’” said Gilbert Fitzwater, co-owner of Fitz-Landes Mechanical, Inc.

Fitzwater fixed the unit, saving hundreds of dollars in repair costs.

“Those temperatures — they’re deadly. You can sit there and get heat exhaustion and I didn’t want that for her,” Fitzwater said.

Although a call to police led to a fix for one senior, there are resources available to help others in need.

“We hear a lot of different situations like that,” said Colleen Downes, Community Services Manager at the Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia.

Downes said they’ve had an uptick in calls to help get fans and air conditioners. Now, because of the recent Suffolk case, they plan to increase awareness, to hopefully assist more seniors in Hampton Roads.

Cummings went to the home of the woman who was helped by the officers. She didn’t want to talk on camera, but told Cummings, “I really appreciate what they did.”

For seniors who need help on the Southside, call Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia at 757-461-9481. On the Peninsula, seniors should call the Peninsula Agency on Aging at 757-873-0541.