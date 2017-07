NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot with a BB gun Tuesday in Norfolk, according to an alert from Old Dominion University.

The alert said the incident happened in the 4100 block of Monarch Way just after 4 p.m. The man had minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything, you’re asked to call ODU police at 757-683-4000.