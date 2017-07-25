Norfolk seeks input on new intersection to replace Ocean View flyover

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk residents will have the chance to weigh in on a heavily traveled area of Ocean View this weekend. The city wants help designing a new intersection at Tidewater Drive and West Ocean View Avenue to replace an existing flyover.

“The flyover, it needs to be demolished simply because it’s deteriorated. It’s unsafe and it’s over 60 years old. It’s a hazard,” said Trista Fayton with the Department of Public Works.

For people who live in the Willoughby neighborhood, the flyover has been a way to bypass traffic on Tidewater Drive and quickly connect to West Ocean View Avenue. It closed briefly last summer and reopened with a weight restriction.

Leaders are asking residents to share their ideas for the new intersection at a community meeting on Saturday.

“Saturday’s meeting is just a meeting for possibilities…concepts that these citizens want, and then after we take that information back, we’ll have another community meeting and then hopefully by summer 2018 we’ll have a final design,” Fayton said.

Don Musacchio, president of the Willoughby Civic League plans to be at the meeting. He hopes the flyover can stay, at least until the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel, because traffic at the nearby 4th View intersection is already a problem for residents, he said.

“Repair and replace would be our preference because it does allow us to, once we get through the 4th View intersection, to proceed quickly down Ocean View Avenue. We believe that another stoplight, allowing people to enter into that area or 100 yards ahead, it’s just going to exacerbate the problem,” Musacchio said. “It’s not so much about the intersection itself, or the fact that we want to drive over something that’s unsafe, obviously we don’t want to do that.”

“They are definitely concerned about the traffic and we know that and that’s why we’re asking them, we’re urging residents to come out,” Fayton said.

The community meeting on the intersection is set for Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Northside Middle School cafeteria.