NNPD hosts National Night Out events to fight crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is gearing up for its 2017 National Night Out events on Saturday and Tuesday to raise awareness about crime and drug use in Hampton Roads.

The annual National Night Out Kickoff event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Target parking lot on Jefferson Avenue.

“The kickoff event is to bring the community together and get everyone excited for National Night Out,” the police department said in a release.

The kickoff will have vendors, live entertainment, kid-friendly games and activities and giveaways, and is sponsored by the Newport News Neighborhood Watch Coalition and Target.

Join @NewportNewsPD for National Night Out Kick Off Event on Saturday, July 29, 10a-2p at Target on Jefferson Ave. https://t.co/gAyTz2Wn4S pic.twitter.com/nV1AQH7fx5 — City of Newport News (@CityofNN) July 25, 2017

NNPD will also join forces with community members on Tuesday to host National Night Out events throughout the city from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“During National Night Out, individual neighborhoods plan family-friendly events for their residents,” said the police department.

Patrol officers, detectives, command staff, and other Newport News police personnel attend events and interact with as many citizens as possible to promote community-police partnerships and unity among neighbors.

Last year’s events were held in apartment complexes, townhomes and other communities throughout the city, and Congressman Bobby Scott visited some neighborhoods to meet police officers and community members.

“The goal of National Night Out events are to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police community partnerships, and send a message to the criminals that neighborhoods and the police are united in fighting crime,” the police department said.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/NewportNewsPoliceDept.