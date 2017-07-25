New NC law makes it illegal to fly drones near prisons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) — Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Tuesday that makes it illegal to fly a drone over or near prisons and jails, where drones can be used to deliver contraband like drugs, weapons and cell phones to inmates.

Drones have been found carrying contraband at or near North Carolina prisons at least twice, with about half a dozen cases in recent years of drones spotted flying near prisons.

Earlier this month in South Carolina, an inmate escaped from a maximum security prison using a tool reportedly delivered to him by drone.

Under the new law, those who use drones to deliver weapons or other contraband to North Carolina inmates could be charged with felonies, while flying a drone within 500 feet of a prison could result in a misdemeanor charge.

Cooper said, “Criminals look to exploit the latest technology and we must make sure our laws keep up. Drones are the newest way to get drugs and weapons behind prison walls and this law will help law enforcement fight prison contraband and the crime it causes.”