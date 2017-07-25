Three injured in Midtown Tunnel crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash inside the Midtown Tunnel Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened in the westbound tunnel around 8:10 a.m. An HRT bus hit the right side of the tunnel then bounced into the left lane, according to Tom Holden with HRT.

He said two passengers and the bus operator were injured. No word on the extent of their injuries. There were two more customers on the bus who were not hurt.

Accident: WB on US-58 at Midtown Tunnel W in Norfolk. All travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.8:18AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 25, 2017

The scene cleared at 10 a.m.

Holden said the bus operator will remain off duty until the investigation into the accident is concluded.

