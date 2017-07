CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two men who stole $1,000 worth of electronics from a Chesapeake business.

Officials say that on July 16, the suspects stole electronics from a store located in the 2400 block of Chesapeake Square Ring Road.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.