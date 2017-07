HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking a man suspected of fraudulently using another person’s card.

Police posted to Twitter Tuesday the man used a stolen credit card to make purchases of more than $4,000. A photo of the suspect was included in the tweet.

It is unclear where the man allegedly used the stolen card.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.